Tiger deaths: Six villagers detained in Kaghaznagar

The officials detained the four suspects from Sarkepalli village in Wankidi mandal and two suspects from Dharigaon village on Wednesday evening

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 January 2024, 06:30 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Six suspects including minors, who were detained by the Forest officials for allegedly poisoning the two tigers to death in the forests of Dharegaon village in Kaghaznagar mandal a few days ago, were taken to the spot of the offence and questioned in presence of the DFO and other officials on Thursday.

The officials detained the four suspects from Sarkepalli village in Wankidi mandal and two suspects from Dharigaon village on Wednesday evening. They took the suspects to the spot in the forests on Thursday morning, where they were asked why and how they poisoned the cattle kill, which led to the death of at least one of the two tigers that were found dead.

The officials said they had recovered an empty box of weedicide allegedly used for poisoning from the spot. They suspected that the four from Sarkepalli committed the offence with the help of the two of Dharigaon after their cattle were killed by the tigers. They were startled to learn that some of the suspects video-recorded the whole incident after waiting for the arrival of the tigers for some time.

It was learnt that the officials were planning to produce the accused persons before the media in a day or two after getting a complete picture of the crime. The two tigers were found dead on January 6 and 8.