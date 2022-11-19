Tiger kills sheep in Asifabad

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A tiger attacked a herd of sheep in the forests of Bhupalapatnam village in Sirpur (T) mandal and killed a sheep on Saturday.

Locals said that the big cat, which was on the prowl in the wild, pounced on the herd of the sheep when they were grazing in the forests and mauled a sheep to death. Shepherds who panicked informed authorities of the forest department about the attack, following which officials recorded images of the pugmarks of the tiger.

They deployed animal trackers and installed CCTV camera traps to track its movement. They advised the dwellers of the village not to step outdoor after 8 pm.