Tiger, leopard attack suspected after farmer mauled to death by wild animal in Asifabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:03 PM, Tue - 15 November 22

File Photo of Tribal Farmer Sidam Bheem.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: An elderly tribal farmer was killed, allegedly by a tiger, when he was working in an agriculture field at Khanapur hamlet under Choupanguda village in Wankidi mandal on Tuesday. Forest officials are yet to confirm whether it was a tiger or a leopard.

The farmer, Sidam Bheem (69), a native of Khanapur, died on the spot after the big cat attacked him while he was harvesting cotton crop in a field on the fringes of the forest and on the outskirts of Khanapur. Some farmers who were nearby rushed to the spot after hearing an alarm raised by Bheem.

They informed his family members who in turn alerted the forest officials.

In-charge District Forest Officer Dinesh Kumar rushed to the spot and made inquiries into the incident.

He said it was yet to be ascertained whether it was a tiger or leopard that killed the farmer. He stated that the region was not registering movement of tigers. No pugmarks of a tiger were recorded at the spot of the incident. However, compensation would be extended to the kin of the victim, he added.

However, the incident has triggered panic among the rural folks of the district. It is the first man-animal conflict reported in 2022. In two separate incidents, two tribals were killed by a tiger named A2 in Dahegaon and Penchikalpet mandals in November 2020.