Tiger sighted in cotton fields in Asifabad

Published: 8:15 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A tiger was reportedly sighted in agriculture fields of Rudrapur, Chintalamanepalli and Babasagar and Adipelli villages on Monday.

Agriculture labourers who were engaged in picking cotton in these four villages and many other habitations located on forest fringes said they spotted a big cat moving in the cotton fields. Stating that living in the grip of fear, the villagers urged the Forest department to take steps to drive the territorial animal into the forest.

Foresters confirmed the presence of a tiger in the forests of Karjelli, Bejjur and Chintalamanepalli mandals and said that efforts were on to catch the big cat. They urged the labourers to wear face masks supplied by the department free of cost to divert the attention of the big cat. They suggested the farmers to ensure that the labourers were in groups rather than scattered. They added that protection was being extended to the laborers if informed in advance.

Tigers recently killed around 30 cattle and two humans in Kaghaznagar and Asifabad forest divisions in the recent past. Sometimes they are occupying roads, terrorising motorists. The menace of the big cats is panicking the rural folks and farmers for the past few weeks.

In a first instance of man-animal conflict Telangana, two tribal youngsters were killed by a tiger within a gap of over a fortnight in the district recently.

