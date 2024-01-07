Tiger’s death: Territorial fight cited as reason

Chief Wildlife Warden Mohan Chandra Pargaien said there were marks indicating injuries on the neck and abdomen of the animal, while hair samples in the mouth were most probably of another tiger

07:15 PM, Sun - 7 January 24

Forest officials and veterinary doctors examine the carcass of a female tiger found dead in the forests of Darigaon village in Kagaznagar mandal on Saturday.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Forest officials said the cause of death of a tiger, which was found dead in the forests of Darigaon village in Kagaznagar forest division, was a territorial fight. They ruled out electrocution and poisoning, reportedly suspected to have claimed the life of the tiger.

In a press statement issued on Sunday, Chief Wildlife Warden Mohan Chandra Pargaien said there were marks indicating injuries on the neck and abdomen of the animal, while hair samples in the mouth were most probably of another tiger. Based on observations and investigation by veterinary doctors, the team led by district forest officer Niraj Tibrewal found this as a case of territorial fight between tigers.

Electrocution and poisoning ruled out

The statement said a team of forest officials did not find any evidence of hunting using snares, traps or electrocution. The right hind leg was also found to be fractured with signs of dried blood from the injuries.

“The veterinarians also ruled out any possibility of poisoning. Skin and other parts including nails of the animals were also found to be intact,” the statement said.

The decomposed carcass of a female tiger aged around one-and half-year old was found by forest officials during a patrolling on Saturday afternoon. It was estimated that the death might have occurred at least three or four days back.

“The body of the animal was disposed of as per the protocol of National Tiger Conservation Authority and under proper documentation. The area of the incident falls in the Tiger Corridor of Kawal Tiger Reserve,” according to the statement.