Tiger found dead in forests of Asifabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:15 PM, Sat - 6 January 24

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A tiger was found dead in the forests of Darigaon village in Kagaznagar mandal on Saturday evening. The cause of death was yet to be ascertained.

In-charge field director to Kawal Tiger Reserve Shantharam said the carcass of the tiger was found in the forests of Kagaznagar division. He did not divulge more details of the incident citing protocol of the National Tiger Conservation Authority. He said the Principal Chief Conservator of the forest RM Dobriyal was authorized to disclose information of the incident.

Sources said the carcass of the tiger was spotted by some animal trackers while tracking movement of tigers in the forests. The trackers then alerted officials, who in turn inspected the carcass and began a probe.

The officials suspected that the tiger might have been killed in a territorial fight with another tiger.