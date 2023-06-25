Tiku Weds Sheru movie review: Eccentric and tacky, but heart-warming too

Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ is like a single pot dish – many ingredients are thrown in to see what surprise dish gets churned out

By Shanti Nanisetti Published Date - 07:35 PM, Sun - 25 June 23

Hyderabad: The latest Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ is like a single pot dish – many ingredients are thrown in to see what surprise dish gets churned out. Unfortunately, unlike many ‘single pot dishes’ that turn out to be tasty, this one loses its frizzle and fizzles out.

As soon as the movie begins, the garish sets, gaudy outfits and tacky dialogues capture our attention. But, none of these can be dismissed of as bad as they do add to the overall premise of the movie and evoke a few guffaws.

The title ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ may remind you of ‘Tanu Weds Manu’, partly also because of actor Kangana Ranaut’s involvement as a producer, but it brings to mind other movies like ‘Bunty Aur Babli’, ‘Om Shanti Om’, and ‘Band Baaja Baarat’ – you get the vibe, right!

The film is yet another story about small-town youngsters (with big hopes) who move to Mumbai to pursue their starry dreams. Shiraz Afghani a.k.a. Sheru (Nawazuddin) is a junior artiste and pimp, who lives in a chawl with his white Persian cat Elizabeth.

He needs Rs 10 lakh to pay off a loan-shark if he doesn’t want to get killed. So, he agrees to marry Tasleem a.k.a. Tiku (Avneet), who has her own reasons to say ‘Kubool hai’ – moving away from Bhopal, meeting her boyfriend who promised her a thriving career, and making it big on silver screen being the main ones.

Thus begins the wannabe actors’ journey together with a few twists here and there. As the premise makes it clear, you can expect the usual tropes of a film centred on ‘making it big in Bollywood’. Where ‘Om Shanti Om’ acts as a spoof, ‘‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ is a tacky depiction of what happens when life hits you hard, besides finding love in unexpected ways and places of course!

It’s not a bad film for a one-time watch. In a way, your heart goes out to the lead couple in the second half though you find the duo annoying in the beginning. For Nawazuddin, who appears to have lost weight, this role takes him away from his ‘serious’ persona. He experiments with not only his clothes but also as a drag queen, and impresses too. Avneet’s vivacious energy is infectious and warms you up to her slowly while her agony in the later part tugs at your heart. The other characters are neither notable nor noticeable, barring Mukesh Bhat who plays Anand and Khushi Bharadwaj who portrays Sana.

This ‘cringe fest’ of sorts is eccentric, loud and tacky in equal measure but also heart-warming in a weird way. As it’s streaming on OTT, you can watch it when rains wreck your plans.