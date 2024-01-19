Timber worth Rs 50,000 seized in Asifabad

Friday, Jan 19, 2024
By Telangana Today
Published Date - 19 January 2024, 08:13 PM
Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Teak logs were seized while being illegally transported in a car at Thumpelli village in Asifabad mandal on Friday. Asifabad Forest Range Officer Appalakonda said that the 12 logs worth Rs 50,000 were seized from Sakengondi to Thumpelli village by a car, following a tip. The driver of the car sped the spot when the Forest officials intercepted the four-wheeler. A case was registered against the owner of the vehicle.

