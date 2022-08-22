Time to take depression seriously

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published: Published Date - 12:15 AM, Mon - 22 August 22

Hyderabad: Life might feel impossible at times. And giving up, instead of fighting, appears to be what many see as the only way out. Thursday, for instance, had at least six deaths by suicide reported, while the actual figures could be much higher. What is prompting so many people to throw in the towel and reach out for the rope?

The immediate reasons are many, with one woman ending her life unable to take harassment from her in-laws, while another man ended his life unable to accept the death of his mother due to cancer. Financial crisis also was a reason in a majority of cases. At the same time, experts are also flagging a worsening mental health crisis across age groups.

“Globally, there has been a reported 25 per cent increase in depression and anxiety post-Covid. We never know the count of unreported cases. This, I believe, is the most significant wake-up call,” said Dr Poornima Nagaraja, mental health professional and therapist at Dhriti wellness clinic.

The pandemic has caused an entirely new wave of depression known as the ‘parallel pandemic’, she said, adding that after years of efforts to de-stigmatize mental health, the world had now started to take mental health seriously.

Though depression is a serious illness, it can be hard for many to recognize it at first, as it doesn’t come with a visible rash or a scar. More dialogue and advocacy around mental health is the need of the hour, along with understanding and accepting depression, said Dr. Poornima.

“To better deal with depression, whether for ourselves or our loved ones, we must first better understand it,” she said.

Here are some signs that indicate mental illness

Psychomotor retardation: This is the slowing down of your mental or physical activities. In certain cases, performing mundane self-care tasks such as showering or even brushing teeth seem difficult. “Most people negate these symptoms with laziness. What they must realize is that, if they could, they would,” Dr. Poornima said.

Low self-esteem

This is a tough one to spot, especially in people who are not expressive. Also, fatigue combined with low self-esteem will give you little will to vocalize it. Frequent breakdowns, crying episodes for longer periods without a specific reason; having outbursts of anger, hostility, or violence; stressing over an incident and severe mood changes; feelings of emptiness and hopelessness are all signs of depression, which are not to be neglected.

Effect on everyday life

Often, mental health issues also impact one’s daily life. Some sleep for longer durations and develop eating disorders. “When your mental health is affecting your physical health and relationships, it should not be ignored. A common symptom is the massive increase or decrease in the appetite and irregular sleep schedules — insomnia or narcolepsy,” Dr. Poornima explained.

Anhedonia, which is the inability to experience pleasure in anything, and sudden introversion are all telltale signs. Suicidal thoughts are sure-shot signs. And the person is in need of medical help. If you know anyone with these signs, make sure that they get help, which is not far away.



Recent incidents of death by suicide

• August 3: 25-year-old pregnant woman found hanging; leaves suicide note alleging harassment by in-laws in Balapur

• August 4: 25-year-old youngster jumps into Shamirpet lake and dies after losing mother to cancer

• August 4: 40-year-old man hangs self in AS Rao Nagar following mounting debts, harassment from financiers

• August 5: Engineering graduate found hanging in Secunderabad lodge, leaves note expressing depression over being jobless

• August 5: Couple ends life by taking poison after incurring losses in business in Moinabad

• August 6: 26-year-old man hangs self in Mailardevpally after being scolded by parents for being jobless

• August 11: Two teenagers found hanging; Opposition by families to love affair suspected

• August 15: 30-year-old engineering graduate ends life on railway tracks; failure to find a job suspected

• August 18: Realtor found hanging in Uppal; business losses suspected

• August 18: Mother and daughter found hanging in same house in Borabanda where father died by suicide four years ago due to financial issues