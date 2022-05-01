Tips for students to beat the heat

Hyderabad: It is soaring temperatures in the Telangana State. And aspirants preparing for competitive exams are finding it increasingly difficult to beat the heat and concentrate on studying. Many have to also travel to coaching centres and libraries as a part of their preparations. As the summers are scorching this year, it is important for them to take few precautions so keep themselves cool and concentrate on the preparations.

Stay Hydrated

Dehydration is a major issue in the summers. It can even lead to headaches and tiredness. Make sure you drink plenty of fluids throughout the day. While travelling, always carry liquids like ORS and water with you in a well-insulated bottle, so that it stays cool for long periods. Also keep drinking any healthy fluid in mind after classes in the afternoon.

Wear light clothes

It’s best to wear lightweight clothes in summers. Opt for natural fabrics like cotton and linen instead of heavy clothing. Light-coloured clothes can reflect the bright rays coming from the sun, helping your body stay warmer. Cotton also absorbs sweat easily and so aspirants can come back to normalcy after travel quickly.

What to eat

Add salads to your meals. Fruits and vegetables would mean more energy for the body. This would increase your energy and immunity levels and also keep you hydrated. Consume water induced fruits like watermelons and fluids like buttermilk, sugarcane juice, pudina water, lemonade and coconut water to keep your body’s hydration levels at par. In addition, avoid junk foods during summers as they lead to slow digestion and uneasiness which can cause disturbance for examination preparation.

Safety precautions

A hand fan and an umbrella will help while travelling. While at home, make use of air coolers, natural bamboo curtains and fans to ensure air circulation in rooms. Putting your feet in cold water can help a lot in cooling the body down. Exposure to sunlight might give headaches; protect your eyes by wearing a good pair of sunglasses and using an active cooling gel eye mask to relieve your eyes from the summer and continuous reading every now and then.

Be wary of heatstrokes

High fever, nausea, vomiting, headache, and dizziness are the common symptoms of heatstroke. It is advised to get medical help immediately if you experience any of these symptoms.

