Tirupati: Maharashtra CM Shinde visits Sri Padmavati Ammavari temple in Tiruchanur

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:53 PM, Fri - 10 November 23

Tirupati: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Sri Padmavati Ammavari Temple in Tiruchanur on Thursday night along with his family, during his two-day visit to Tirupati.

They were welcomed by the temple officials with traditional rituals. The Chief Minister paid obeisance to the flag pole and visited the Goddess Sri Padmavati. Vedic scholars blessed him and presented him with theerthaprasadams.