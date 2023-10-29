Tirupati temple opens after partial lunar eclipse; 15-hour wait for darshan ahead

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:30 AM, Sun - 29 October 23

TTD

Tirupati: The doors of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams temple in Tirupati were opened at 3.15 am on Sunday, following the end of the solar eclipse during the early hours. The temple had been closed on Saturday in light of the partial lunar eclipse.

Devotees were permitted to offer their prayers starting from 5 am. Currently, there are devotees in 15 compartments waiting for darshan, according to TTD officials. It is estimated that it would take approximately 15 hours for darshan to be completed.

Meanwhile, the temple received a hundi collection of Rs 3 crore on Saturday.