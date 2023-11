Tirupati: Vaikunta Dwara Darshan tickets to be released online on November 10

Tirupati:Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy said in a statement on Friday that 2.25 lakh tickets for Vaikunta Dwara Darshan from December 23 to January 1, 2024, will be released online on November 10.

In a “Dial Your EO” program at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala, Reddy said that 4.25 lakh time slot sarva darshanam tickets will be issued on 22nd December at 100 counters in 9 centers in Tirupati.

He also said that special darshans for children, disabled, elderly, and NRIs will be canceled from December 23 to January 1.

