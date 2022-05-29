TISS, NIUA launch PG courses in Cities and Governance

Hyderabad: The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Hyderabad, in collaboration with the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA), New Delhi, on Sunday launched two new programmes – a two year MA and one year post-graduate diploma programme in Cities and Governance.

The postgraduate programmes equip students in five specific domains – planning, institutions, city finances, data analytics and project management – that train them as professionals competent to engage with challenges experienced by the cities.

“The courses prepare the students to envision inclusive, child-friendly and gender just cities while creating opportunities for green economic growth and sustainable livelihoods,” TISS Director, Prof. Shalini Bharat said.

“These two courses cater to the need for creating a pool of urban professionals who can think innovatively and provide solutions suitable to the specific city context,” said Prof Hitesh Vaidya, Director, NIUA.

“We are expecting these programmes to attract several international students as the course content benefits several countries presently dealing with challenges associated with urbanization,” said Vinod Kumar, Vice Chairman, State Planning Commission and Advisor to TISS-Hyderabad.

