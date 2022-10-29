TN family awaits mortal remains of human sacrifice victim

By IANS Published: Published Date - 02:25 PM, Sat - 29 October 22

The family of Padma, one of the two victims of human sacrifice in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district, has been waiting here for almost past one month to get her mortal remains.

Selvan, the son of Padma, said that on learning about his mother’s disappearance, he along with few others arrived here in end of last month and are staying put in a small room.

They are waiting to take back the mortal remains of Padma to their home in Tamil Nadu.

“We are running out of money and waiting to take back the mortal remains. We do not know how long we have to wait. Wish the authorities will come to our aid and help us,” said Selvan, who time and again meets the police officials, who asks him to wait.

While searching for missing Padma, the Kochi police had tracked her mobile to a massage centre, run by a couple in Arnamula in Pathanamthitta district.

During investigation, it came to the fore that the two women, reported to be missing, were killed by the said couple at their home.

Bhagaval Singh and his wife Laila and the prime accused Mohammed Shafi who is now identified as the “architect” of it, drove these two women from Kochi to the massage centre of the couple, under the pretext of shooting a porn film and promised a huge amount of money in return.

The first woman was eliminated in June and Padma became the second victim of the trio, in September end.

Shafi told the couple that if they do a human sacrifice, all their issues will be resolved and they can lead a well-settled life.

After the police arrested the trio, the mortal remains of these two women were dug out from the compound where the couple lived and sent for detailed forensic tests. Post forensic tests, mortal remains were identified as to be of those missing women.

The trio continue to be in judicial custody, as the police are probing if the accused were engaged in similar acts.