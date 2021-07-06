‘Todun Taak’ from ‘Toofan’: A high-octane tribute to real-life boxers

The high-octane music video emboldens the audience with the power of one’s inner strength, willpower and the courage to fight against all odds and features “India Ke Toofaan” – the boxing champions from across the country.

After impressing audiences with the power-packed trailer of Farhan Akhtar-starrer, Amazon Prime Video unveiled yet another impactful video for the film’s song – ‘Todun Taak’. The high-octane music video emboldens the audience with the power of one’s inner strength, willpower and the courage to fight against all odds and features “India Ke Toofaan” – the boxing champions from across the country.

The four-minute video, filmed with the support of the boxing community, features the real heroes of Indian boxing, including World Championship Gold, Silver and Bronze medallists Laishram Sarita Devi, Sonia Chahal, Kavita Chahal, two-time Youth World Champion Nitu Ghanghas and Indian International Boxing Championship Gold medallist Thulasi Helen, along with three-time WBC Asia title holder Neeraj Goyat and State Championship Silver medallist Aman Jhangda, etc.

The song ‘Todun Taak’ is brought to life by eminent rapper D’Evil (Dhaval Parab) and music producer Dub Sharma. ‘Todun Taak’ is an ode to fighters and a call to ‘fight’ even in the face of annihilation and imminent defeat. Those that fight inside the ring so that they can have a better life outside of it. The fight our warriors face is often against oppression, sexism, bullying, poverty, towards self-defence, a better chance at life. The video aims at bringing glory to the fighters who almost got knocked out but also got back on feet. Inside and outside the ring!

The action-packed and adrenaline-pumping video has been edited by Anushka Manchanda and Sachin S Pillai, who has also shot the video. Produced by Walkabout Films along with Ananya Dasgupta as executive producer, the video is scripted and directed by Navzar Eranee and opens with the voice of ‘Toofaan’, Farhan Akhtar.

Presented by Amazon Prime Video, in association with Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures, ‘Toofaan’ is an inspiring sports drama produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Farhan Akhtar. ‘Toofaan’ is a tale of hope, faith and inner strength fuelled by passion and perseverance.

‘Toofaan’ will also be the first film to simultaneously premiere on Amazon Prime Video in Hindi and English starting July 16 across 240 countries and territories.

View the song here:

