Tomato theft: 75 kg of tomatoes stolen from Zaheerabad market

A farmer from a nearby village had bought a load of tomatoes to the vegetable market early on Sunday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:08 AM, Sun - 23 July 23

Sangareddy: An unidentified person stole 75 kg of tomatoes from the Zaheerabad market in the early hours of Sunday.

The act was caught on CCTV cameras. The cost of the tomatoes was put at Rs 7,800. A farmer from a nearby village had bought a load of tomatoes to the vegetable market early on Sunday. The farmer kept the vegetables in the market and went out to have tea. When he returned, he found three crates of tomatoes missing.

CCTV visuals show a man,wearing a helmet coming on a bike and making three trips , each time with one one crate on his bike. The farmer has approached the Zaheerabad police, who are making efforts to identify and nab the tomato thief.