Tomatoes stolen from Sadasivpet market

Miscreants stole 10 boxes of tomatoes, weighing 250 kg, from a vegetable vendor's shop at the vegetable market in Sadashivpet on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:09 PM, Tue - 1 August 23

The vendor Naresh, in his complaint, said miscreants decamped with 10 boxes of tomatoes weighing 250 kg and six bags of beans. Since a box of tomatoes was being sold at Rs.4,000, Naresh has put the worth of the stolen material at Rs.45,000. The Sadasivpet police have registered a case and are investigating.

This is the second such incident reported in Sangareddy district. A person had stolen three crates of tomatoes from the Zaheerabad vegetable market last week.