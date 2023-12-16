TOMCOM organises special program to train, recruit qualified nurses for working in Japan

The company will be conducting screening tests for the selection of candidates for subsequent batches on December 9.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:22 PM, Sat - 16 December 23

Hyderabad: Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM), is organizing special program to train and recruit qualified nursing staff for working in Japan under specified skilled workers (SSW) scheme of the Government of Japan. The company has successfully placed 32 nurses in reputed hospitals in Japan.

The company will be conducting screening tests for the selection of candidates for subsequent batches on Tuesday (December 9) at its office on ITI Mallepally campus, Vijayanagar colony, Masab tank, Hyderabad.

The company will provide residential training on Japanese language and additional professional skills required to work in Japan to the selected candidates.

Successfully placed candidates can earn upto Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 1.8 lakh per month. Fresh B.Sc Nursing graduates/GNM/ANM diploma holders from registered colleges in the age group of 22-30 years can apply for this program. No prior work experience is required. For more details, please visit www.tomcom.telangana.gov.in. or call 8919047600/9573945684.