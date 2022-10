Tonsure ticket price hiked to Rs 50 at Yadadri temple

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:15 PM, Fri - 7 October 22

Yadadri Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy Devasthanam has hiked the price of tonsure ticket to Rs 50 from existing Rs 20. Yadadri Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy Devasthanam has hiked the price of tonsure ticket to Rs 50 from existing Rs 20.

Yadadri-Bhongir: Yadadri Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy Devasthanam has hiked the price of tonsure ticket to Rs 50 from existing Rs 20.

Executive Officer of the temple N Geetha informed that the hike of tonsure ticket (kesha khandana) would come into effect immediately.

About 60 per cent of the amount of the ticket prices would be extended to the nayeebrahmans as remuneration, she added.