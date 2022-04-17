Tony 7 emerge champions of Narsing Rao Veterans Football Trophy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:19 PM, Sun - 17 April 22

Tony 7 team receiving the winners trophy.

Hyderabad: Tony 7 of Trimulgherry thrashed 7 Stars FC 4-0 in the final to emerge champions in the Narsing Rao Memorial Veterans Football Tournament at the Bolarum Grounds, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Alfred, Sailesh, Murli and Jude scored a goal each for Tony 7 to guide their side to victory. Later, YDC (ECIL) defeated JJNC 1-0 to settle for third spot.

Results: Final: Tony 7 4 (Alfred 1, Sailesh 1, Murli 1, Jude 1) bt 7 Stars FC 0; YDC (ECIL) 1 bt JJNC 0.

