Rainbow RKP win Akash Calvin Memorial U-17 football tournament

Amit's goal proved enough for Rainbow RKP to edge past Shastri Soccer Club 1- 0 in the final of the Akash Calvin Memorial U-17 football tournament on Sunday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 April 2024, 09:19 PM

Rainbow RKP squad with the winners' trophy in Trimulgherry on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Rainbow RKP continued their good run of form to edge past Shastri Soccer Club 1- 0 in the final of the Akash Calvin Memorial U-17 football tournament at Trimulgherry football ground on Sunday. For the winners, Amit netted the only goal.

Results: Rainbow RKP 1 ( Amit 1) bt Shastri Soccer Club 0.