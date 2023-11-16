Thursday, Nov 16, 2023
Too late, too little: KTR responds to Chidambaram’s apology

People of Telangana would always remember the brutalities Congress perpetrated on them, said KT Rama Rao

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 11:00 PM, Thu - 16 November 23
Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao said people of Telangana would always remember the brutalities Congress perpetrated on them.

Responding to former Union Minister P Chidambaram’s apologies for the loss of lives during Telangana agitation, the BRS working president on X said “Too late and too little Chidambaram ji. Your party is solely responsible for taking the lives of hundreds of Telangana youngsters from 1952 to 2014. No matter how hard you try now, people of Telangana will always remember the brutalities Congress perpetrated on us,”

