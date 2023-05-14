Top brand smartphones released this week

Check out the smartphones released this week.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:55 PM, Sun - 14 May 23

Hyderabad: This week, top-brand smartphones hit the market with advanced technology and unique phone designs.

Google has launched the most-awaited Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold, and Realme launched the 11 and 11 Pro.

Google Pixel 7a

Price: Rs 43,999

Rear camera: 64MP+13Mp

Selfie camera: 13MP

Display: 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate

Battery: 4300mAh battery with fast charging

Chipset: Tensor G2 SoC

Google Pixel Fold

Price: Rs 1,47,000(Apprx)

Rear camera: 48MP+10.8MP+10.8MP

Selfie camera: 8.3MP on both screens

Display: 5.8-inch OLED cover display with 120Hz refresh rate, 7.6-inch primary OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

Battery: 4800mAh battery with 30W fast charging

Chipset: Tensor G2

POCO F5

Price: Rs 29,990 (8GB/128GB) Rs 33,999(12GB/256GB)

Rear camera: 64MP+8MP+2MP

Selfie camera: 16MP

Display: 6.67-inch DHS+ 12-bit AMOLED display with 120Hz

Battery: 5000mAh with 67W fast charging

Chipset: Snapdragon 7+ Gen2 SoC

POCO F5 Pro

Price: Rs 36,900 (8GB/256GB) Rs 41,000(12GB/256GB) Rs 45,100(12GB/512GB)

Rear camera: 64MP+8MP+2MP

Selfie camera: 16MP

Display: 6.67-inch WQHD+ AMOLED display

Realme 11

Price: Rs 19,000(8GB/256 GB) Rs 21,400(12GB/256GB)

Rear camera: 64MP+2MP

Selfie camera: 8MP

Display: 6.43-inch FHD+ sAMOLED display

Battery: 5000mAh battery with 33W

Realme 11 Pro

Price: Rs 21,300 (8GB/256GB) Rs 23,700 (12GB/256GB) Rs 27,300 (12GB/512GB)

Rear camera: 108MP+2MP

Selfie camera: 16MP

Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display

Battery: 5000mAh battery with 67W