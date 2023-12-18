Top priorities should be accorded to six guarantees’ implementation: Komatireddy tells officials

Government employees has a crucial role to play in implementation of welfare schemes taken up by Telangana government, said Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Mon - 18 December 23

R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy was holding a review meeting with the officials in the district Collectorate at Nalgonda on Monday.

Nalgonda: Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who held a review meeting with officials of electricity, civil supplies and Mission Bhagiratha at the district Collectorate here on Monday, said government employees had a crucial role to play in implementation of welfare schemes taken up by the State government.

The officials should accord top priority for implementation of six guarantees, which would be launched by the State government within a month. Stating that government employees would get proper respect and recognition to their services in the Congress regime, he asked officials to take part in effective implementation of six guarantees. He directed the officials to carry out their duties impartially as the people have high hopes on the Congress government.

Also Read All six guarantees will be fulfilled within 100 days: Komatireddy

Reviewing the condition of drinking water supply with the officials of the department concerned, he said that the people were not getting proper drinking water supply and said people of several villages were complaining about irregular supply of drinking water during his tour of the constituency.

Stating that he had also received complaints from farmers on electricity supply, the minister instructed the officials to submit a report to him on the power supply in the district. He also asked officials to ensure payment of compensation to families of 32 persons, who died due to electric shock.

Nalgonda district Collector RV Karnan, Zilla Parishad Chairman Banda Narender Reddy, MLC Narsi Reddy and Nakrekal MLA Vemula Veeresham also attended the review meeting.