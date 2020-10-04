Toppers keen to join govt colleges

Students topped in IPE have chosen to join university and government degree colleges

Hyderabad: Introduction of new undergraduate courses and course combinations within faculty/stream has evoked good response from students for seats in the Government Degree Colleges and University Constituent Colleges through Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) 2020.

In phase-I admissions of the DOST, while there are 4,018 degree seats in nine university constituent colleges in the State, 2,818 seats were already confirmed by candidates in the phase-I and 1,376 fresh seat allotments were done in phase-II. Similarly, out of 69,660 seats in 123 Government Degree Colleges, 26,439 were confirmed in the first phase admissions and 19,309 new seat allotments were done in phase-II. The seats are allotted on the basis of options exercised by students on the DOST.

In fact, several toppers in the intermediate public examinations 2020 have chosen to join the university and government degree colleges. For a case in point, Gurle Vaishnavi who scored 99.20 per cent in intermediate and secured first rank in DOST opted for University College for Women, Koti, Osmania University. She was allotted a seat in BSc Physical Science stream. Another student Kethavath Anil Kumar who secured second rank in the DOST after scoring 99.10 per cent in the intermediate was allotted a seat in BSc Physical Science stream in Nizam College, Hyderabad in phase-I admissions.

This year, while there are 4,09,450 seats in 986 degree colleges including University, Government, Private Aided, Private Unaided and Railway Degree College, 2,41,266 seats remained unallocated after phase-II seat allocation. Majority, 2,09,374, vacant seats are in 812 private unaided degree colleges.

Of the total available seats, so far 1,24,798 seats were confirmed in the phase-I and phase-II admissions. Those candidates who received seat allotment order in the phase-II, must self-report online, pay the applicable fee and reserve the seat on or before October 6. The registrations for the phase-III admissions can be done till October 5 and web options can be exercised till October 6. The seat allotment for phase-III registered candidates will be done on October 10, while online self-reporting is from October 10 to 15.

According to the DOST schedule issued by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, candidates who have confirmed their seats in phase-I, II and III must report to their allotted colleges from October 10 to 15. The commencement of classwork for semester-I will be announced later.