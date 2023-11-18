South Central Railway conducts mock drills to check staff preparedness

The mock drills which are being conducted jointly by NDRF and railway teams are aimed at assessing and improving the staff's efficiency and alertness to meet the challenges that arise during an accident

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:30 PM, Sat - 18 November 23

Hyderabad: To check the preparedness of the staff, the South Central Railway (SCR) has been conducting full-scale train accident technical mock drills at various stations in the zone.

The mock drills which are being conducted jointly by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and railway teams are aimed at assessing and improving the staff’s efficiency and alertness to meet the challenges that arise during an accident.

As part of the mock drill, the NDRF teams rescue volunteers acting as passengers from the closed train coaches. The Railway Accident Relief Train (ART) teams, in collaboration with the Railway Emergency Control Room, contact the NDRF Team for assistance and to rescue the passengers who were inside the coach.

Various state-of-the-art relief and rescue equipment, tools and plants, innovative techniques have emerged during the last decade for quickening the pace of rescue and relief operations in the zone.

Presently, there are 11 Accident Relief Medical Vans (Conventional and Self Propelled ARMVs), 11 ARTs (A Class, B Class and Self Propelled ARTs) and six Road Mobile Accident Relief Vans stationed at strategic locations over SCR zone.

In the event of mishap, 140-Tonne Cranes and Accident Relief Trains will also be used.

Mock drills will be conducted regularly on the railway station premises seeking to create awareness in citizens, railway officials said.