Townsville Telugu Community observes grand Bathukamma celebrations

Townsville's Mayor, Cr Jenny Hill who was the chief guest emphasized the importance of preserving cultural values, particularly in the context of a multicultural setting.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Thu - 26 October 23

Hyderabad: The Wulguru Community Centre, once again, became the heart of vibrant traditions during the Townsville Telugu Bathukamma Celebrations 2023.

Hosted with meticulous care by the Townsville Telugu Community, this festival transcended the boundaries of being a mere event, transforming into a captivating journey that showcased the opulence of Telugu customs.

Nick (Narayana) Attam, the event host, recollected his own cherished memories of Bathukamma festivals from his childhood and urged the community to pass down these cherished traditions to the next generation.

The organizers, RV Rao and Raghava, conveyed their appreciation to the community for their overwhelming enthusiasm. The participants ranged from age of 2 years to 86 years hailing from diverse Indian states.