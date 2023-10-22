8 foreign bikers tour Telangana to soak in Bathukamma fervour

Riding through the remote corners of Telangana, they met local artisans and explored regional art forms such as saree weaving and Dokra metal craft.

By Epsita Gunti Updated On - 11:03 PM, Sun - 22 October 23

Hyderabad: Garbed in their riding gear, eight women drawn from multiple foreign nationalities embarked on a nine-day motorcycle tour, traversing through rural Telangana and experiencing the vibrant Bathukamma festivities.

Organised by Free W, an international women’s motorcycling community and locally supported by Jai Bharati’s MOWO, they rode through Mahbubnagar, Vikarabad, Nirmal, Warangal and Pochampally, covering a distance of nearly 1,800 km. Wherever they went, the all-women squad, comprising members from the USA, Europe, Australia, Singapore and Thailand, along with three local women motorcyclists, were greeted with warm smiles and a tinge of curiosity. Riding through the remote corners of Telangana, they met local artisans and explored regional art forms such as saree weaving and Dokra metal craft.

“We visited the place where they were weaving sarees using so many threads. It was impressive and looked quite difficult too,” said Juvena Huang from Singapore. Along with distributing sanitary napkins to underprivileged girls in rural communities and visiting the women’s skill development centres of the Telangana government, the bikers are also supporting the training of eight students at MOWO through their donations.

“The idea was to bring women motorcyclists from all over the world. Not just to experience this place’s rich culture, but to support other women and empower them through our journey,” said Alison Grun, the founder of Free W. Being women riders, the group attracted a lot of attention along the way.

“When we were passing through the villages, there were women on the roadside looking at us. I made sure to wave at all of them as a gesture,” said Stacy, adding that they were left inspired by the stories they heard from the local women.

Apart from shattering the gendered glass ceiling, these women riders also challenged the barriers of age, as most of them were over 40 years old. Reinforcing the power of access to mobility for women, this unique ride has not just inspired them but influenced many other women who witnessed them.

