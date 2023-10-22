Women celebrate finale of Bathukamma festival in Adilabad

Dressed in their best, women from all walks of life enthusiastically participated in the ceremonies held on the premises of major temples in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:57 PM, Sun - 22 October 23

Adilabad: Women folks bid adieu to nine-day long Bathukamma by celebrating Saddula Bathukamma or finale of the unique yet important cultural affair of women in Telangana with much enthusiasm and pomp across in the erstwhile district on Sunday.

Dressed in their best, women from all walks of life enthusiastically participated in the ceremonies held on the premises of major temples in Adilabad district centre. The ancient Sri Laxminarasimha Swamy temple in Jainath mandal witnessed colorful celebrations of the revelry. Many other shrines and important junctions became venues of the finale.

Meanwhile, similar grand celebrations were witnessed on the premises of Sri Vishwanatha Swamy temple of the town and some important junctions in Mancherial town. They prepared idols of Bathukamma, weaving various vibrant colored flowers in conical shapes. They arrived at the venues by carrying idols on their heads.

The women belted out songs hailing and thanking goddess Bathukamma for their well-being. They danced to traditional songs and folk numbers played in public address systems. They had fun and frolic by way of worshiping the goddess and taking part in the celebrations. They took part in community dinners and shared Prasadam or sweet offerings presented to the deity.

Revelers prepared different sweet dishes to present to the goddess. They shared the eatables with their dear ones and friends at the venues. They exchanged greetings of the festival. They immersed eco-friendly idols in nearby tanks, streams, and water bodies by taking out procession, marking the conclusion of the festival of the flowers.

