TPCC Minorities Department Chairman resigns, alleges corruption and RSS influence in party

Sohail blamed Revanth Reddy for trading party tickets for money to people with heavy wallets and denying tickets to dedicated party workers.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:54 PM, Sat - 28 October 23

Hyderabad: In a significant blow to the Congress party in Telangana, ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, Shaik Abdullah Sohail, the Chairman of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Minorities Department, resigned from his post and primary membership in the Congress party on Saturday.

He blamed TPCC President Revanth Reddy for turning Congress party into a grocery shop.

Sohail accused Revanth Reddy of selling party tickets to wealthy individuals for money, while denying them to loyal party workers.

In his resignation letter addressed to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Shaik Abdullah Sohail criticized TPCC President for pushing the RSS agenda and suppressing Muslim leadership in the state.

Having served the Congress party for nearly 34 years, Shaik Abdullah Sohail also took a swipe at top Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for turning a blind eye to the corruption within the party.