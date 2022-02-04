TPCC to intensify agitation against KCR’s remarks on new Constitution

Hyderabad: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy said Congress would intensify its agitation against Chief Minister K Chandrahshekhar Rao’s remarks for drafting a new Constitution.

The TPCC president said along with him, Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy would stage a day-long dharna in the Parliament premises on Monday.

Addressing at the concluding session of the 48-hour dharna organised by the TPCC SC Cell at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday, he said a committee comprising of senior leaders, including former Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, former Ministers Ponnala Lakhsmaiah and K Jana Reddy and others would finalise the future course of agitation.

He said Telangana became a reality due to the Constitution drafted by Dr. Ambedkar. He ensured the provisions of bifurcating a State under Article 3 to the Parliament, fearing that Assembly of bigger States would never pass a resolution favouring bifurcation, he added.

