TPCC urges CM KCR to attend KRMB meeting

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy alleged that the Chief Ministers from two Telugu States were unnecessarily creating river water sharing disputes to derive political mileage

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee has demanded that the Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao participate in the ensuing Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) meeting and strongly explain Telangana’s stand on water sharing issues.

The newly appointed TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy has on Sunday alleged that the Chief Ministers from two Telugu States were unnecessarily creating river water sharing disputes to derive political mileage. He said “if Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao is busy and unable to attend the KRMB meeting, he should send other senior leaders to raise Telangana’s concerns at the meeting.”

Addressing mediapersons here on Sunday, Revanth Reddy alleged that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy had commenced the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation scheme (RLIS) works after obtaining permission from Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao.

“Telangana government did not raise any objections, when Andhra Pradesh government issued orders pertaining to RLIS and even when the works were commenced,” charged Revanth Reddy. In the past, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had agreed to share the river waters in the 34 per cent and 66 per cent ratio before the Central government. But now, the Chief Minister was insisting on 50 per cent water sharing rights, he said.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Mallu Ravi in a statement issued here, appealed to the MLAs, who had left Congress to rejoin the party. “There is democracy in Congress party and there is no need for any leader to work under a dictator” said Mallu Ravi.

