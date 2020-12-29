Track Notes: Kesariya Balam, Uravasi please at the Race Course

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:01 am 6:40 pm

Hyderabad: Kesariya Balam, Urvasi, Star Babe & Soloist worked well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Monday morning.

SAND

600m:

Red Snaper (G Naresh) (From 1000/400) 44, eased up.

800m:

2y-(Sedgefield/Sarvagnya) (RB) & Hashtag (Ajit Singh) 1-0, 600/46, former shaped well. Keystone (Koushik) 1-2, 600/46, moved well. Gusty Look (Rohit Kumar) 1-3, 600/46, not extended.

1000m:

Kesariya Balam (Abhay Singh) 1-15, 800/57, 600/43, worked well. Urvasi (Abhay Singh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, fit and well. Buttonwood (Akshay Kumar) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, handy. Star Babe (Abhay Singh) & Thrill Of Power (Koushik) 1-15, 800/59, 600/43, former finished 1L in front. Soloist (Akshay Kumar) & Reno Star (RB) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, former shaped well.

Noted on Sunday

SAND

800m:

House Of Diamond (Akshay Kumar) 59.5, 600/44, handy. NRI Touch (Koushik) 58.5 600/44.5, urged-a-bit. NRI Elegance (Koushik) 59.5, 600/44, not extended.\

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .