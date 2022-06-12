Track recent happenings around the world

Hyderabad: This article will help you deal with questions related to significant happenings across the globe in the TSPSC exams. Here are a few sample questions covering an umbrella of topics that you can read through.

Q. The growth of IT/ITeS sector of Telangana for the year 2021-22 is…?

a. 15%

b. 20.6%

c. 26.14%

d. 16.66%

Ans: c

Explanation: Telangana has recorded a growth of 26.14 % in the IT/ITeS sector in 2021-22, with a total of Rs 1,83,569 crore in IT/ITeS exports. National exports grew at 17.2% only. In 2014 the IT exports in Telangana was Rs 57,258 crore. The state has been able to achieve a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 15.67 % (i.e., from Rs 57,258 crore to Rs 1,83,569 crore)

Q. World’s first fishing cat census was conducted in…?

a. Sambar lake

b. Chilika lake

c. Hokire

d. Rudrasagar lake

Ans. b

Explanation: A new survey at the Chilika Lake has provided the world’s first population estimation of the fishing cat. In Chilika, the total number of feline species was discovered to be 176, with a range of 131-237 individuals. This was the first time a population estimate of the fishing cat was undertaken outside of a protected area network anywhere in the globe.

Q. What is the rank of India in the Environment Performance Index?

a. 150

b. 160

c. 170

d. 180

Ans. d

Explanation: India has scored the lowest among 180 countries in the 2022 Environmental Performance Index (EPI) that evaluated the environmental performance of these countries. Climate change, environmental public health, and biodiversity are among the 40 performance factors used by the EPI to rank 180 nations. With an overall score of 18.9, India stands in last, while Denmark ranked first and earned a reputation as the world’s most sustainable country.

Q. Which of the following Indian state has got loan from World Bank under SRESHTHA project?

a. Odisha

b. Karnataka

c. Gujarat

d. Rajasthan

Ans. c

Explanation: World Bank has approved financial aid of $350 million for the Systems Reform Endeavors for Transformed Health Achievement in Gujarat (SRESTHA-G) project. SRESTHA-G will have to transform key health delivery systems in the State. The SRESTHA-G Project aims to improve service delivery in Gujarat by improving primary healthcare quality, equity, and comprehensiveness, improving service delivery models for adolescent girls, and increasing disease surveillance system capacity.

Q. Name the Indian who chairs the WTO’s Committee on Technical barriers on Trade?

a. Anwar Hussain Shaik

b. Trimurthy

c. Syed Akbaruddin

d. Piyush Goel

Ans. a

Explanation: An Indian Government Officer, Anwar Hussain Shaik has been made the chair of the World Trade Organisation’s Committee on Technical Barriers on Trade. Shaik will take this role from Elisa Maria Olmeda de Alejandro from Mexico.

Q. IPEF is in news recently, its expansion form is?

a. International Performance in Electric Force

b. Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity

c. Indo-Pacific Energy Forum

d. India’s performance in Environment and Foundations

Ans. b

Explanation: US President unveiled a discussion on the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF). This discussion has been held with a dozen initial partner countries that also include India. The countries represent 40% of the world’s GDP. India expressed willingness to join Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF), a new economic initiative led by the USA. USA clarified that the IPEF is not a free trade agreement (FTA).

