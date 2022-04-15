Traffic advisory for Hanuman Jayanthi procession in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:00 PM, Fri - 15 April 22

Hyderabad: In view of the Sri Hanuman Jayanthi Vijaya Yatra procession to be held in the city on Saturday, there will be certain traffic restrictions at various points of the procession routes.

The main procession will start from Gowliguda Ram Mandir towards Hanuman Mandir in Tadbun at 11.30am. The procession covers 12 kms distance and is expected to conclude at about 8pm.

Another procession starts from Karmanghat Hanuman temple (Rachakonda Commissionerate jurisdiction) and enters Hyderabad City limits at Champapet and pass through Champapet and join the main procession at DM&HS, Women’s college Junction. This tributary procession covers 10.8 kms before joining the main procession.

During the procession, the traffic will either be stopped or diverted at various places.

When procession starts at Ram Mandir Gowliguda between 11.30am to 12pm, traffic from Afzalgunj will be stopped at Shankar Sher Hotel and diverted towards SA Mosque and Bademiya Petrol Pump towards MGBS. Traffic from Bademiya petrol pump and SA Mosque vice versa will be diverted towards Afzalgunj T Junction. Traffic from Shankar Sher hotel bylanes will be stopped at Gowliguda Chaman and diverted towards BSNL Lane Jambagh and MGBS old Station road.

When procession reaches Puthlibowli X road between 12 pm to 12.15 pm, traffic from Rangamahal will be diverted towards CBS and traffic from Bank Street will be diverted at GPO Abids towards MJ Market and traffic will not be allowed at Yousufain Company and towards Bank Street, Koti.

Likewise traffic from Ramkoti will be diverted towards Chaderghat and vehicles from Chaderghat will be diverted towards Ram Koti at DM&HS.

On the procession reaching Andhra Bank in Koti between 12.15 pm and 12.30 pm, traffic from

Chaderghat will be stopped at Chaderghat X road and diverted towards Nimboliadda and Rang Mahal.

When procession reaches at DM&HS between 12.30 pm to 12.45 pm traffic at Badichowdi will be diverted at Kachiguda X road and traffic from Hanuman Tekdi will be diverted towards Boggula Kunta. Similary, traffic at Boggulakunta X road will be diverted towards Boggulakunta and Abid Road.

When procession reaches Ramkoti X Road between 12.45 pm to 1pm, traffic will be stopped at Boggulakunta X Road and diverted towards King Koti and at Eden Garden.

When procession reaches Kachiguda X Road between 1.15 pm to 1.30 pm, traffic will be stopped at Lingampally X Road and diverted towards Post Office Road and Chappal Bazar and traffic from YMCA will not be allowed towards Kachiguda X Roads and diverted at YMCA towards Reddy College.

When procession reaches Rajmohalla Chilla between 1.30 pm to 1.45 pm, traffic from Shalimar theatre road will not be allowed towards Rajmohalla and diverted towards Eden Gardens.

When the procession reaches at YMCA at 1.45 pm to 2.00 pm, traffic will not be allowed towards YMCA and diverted at Water tank towards Melkote Park and traffic from Barkatpura will be diverted at Reddy College towards Narayanaguda Flyover.

When procession reaches Narayanaguda X Road between 2.00 pm to 2.15 pm, traffic from Himayath Nagar ‘Y’ Junction will not be allowed towards Narayanaguda X Road and will be diverted towards flyover. Likewise, traffic from Crown Cafe will be diverted towards flyover.

At RTC cross roads between 2.30 pm to 3 pm, traffic from Musheerabad will not be allowed towards RTC X Roads and diverted at Metro café towards Ramnagar Fish Market Road. Traffic from Hindi Mahavidyalaya will not be allowed towards RTC X Roads and diverted at VST towards Baghlingampalli. Likewise, traffic from Indira Park will not be allowed towards RTC X Roads and diverted at Indira Park towards Dharna Chowk.

When procession reaches Ashok Nagar X Road between 3.15 pm to 3.30 pm, traffic from Gandhi Nagar T Junction will not be allowed towards Ashoknagar X Roads and diverted towards Lower Tank Bund. Similarly, traffic from Himayath Nagar will not be allowed towards Ashoknagar X Roads and diverted towards Narayanaguda Flyover.

When procession reaches Gandhi Nagar T Junction between 3.45 pm to 4.00 pm, traffic from Kavadiguda will be diverted towards Sailing Club and traffic from DBR Mill will not be allowed towards Gandhi Nagar T Junction and diverted towards Children’s Park.

At Kavadiguda X Road between 4.15 pm to 4.30 pm, traffic from Musheerabad will not be allowed and diverted towards RTC X Road and traffic from Jabbar Complex will not be allowed towards Kavadiguda and diverted towards Karbala Maidan . Likewise, traffic from Sailing Club will be diverted towards Upper Tank Bund.

When procession reaches at CGO Towers between 4.30 pm to 4.45 pm, traffic from Bansilalpet Kaman will be diverted at Jabbar Complex towards Karbala.

When procession reaches RP Road between 5.00 pm to 5.15 pm, traffic from Karbala Maidan towards Bible House will be diverted towards Ranigunj, Paradise and Patny and traffic from Kavadiguda towards Bible House will be diverted at Kavadiguda towards Sailing Club. Traffic from Patny will be diverted towards Paradise.

When procession reaches Old PS Ramgopalpet between 5.30pm to 5.45 pm, traffic from Ranigunj towards Rocha Bazar will be diverted towards Minister’s Road and traffic from CTO towards Rocha Bazar will be diverted at CTO towards SBI.

When procession reaches Paradise Junction between 5.45pm to 6pm, traffic from Bowenpally, Tadbund and Balamrai towards CTO will be diverted at Balamrai towards Anna Nagar, Classic Gardens, and Rajiv Gandhi Statue.

Likewise, when procession reaches CTO between 6.15 pm to 6.30 pm, traffic from Begumpet towards CTO will be diverted towards CTO Flyover on both sides.

When procession reaches Brook Bond between 6.45 pm to 7.00 pm, traffic from Tivoli Theatre towards Brook Bond will be diverted towards Trimulgherry.

When procession reaches Mastan Café Road between 7.00 pm to 7.30 pm, traffic from Bowenpally Market towards Diamond Point will be diverted at Bowenpally Market towards Trimulgherry.

When procession reaches finally Tadbund Hanuman Temple between 7.45 pm to 8.00 pm, traffic from Brook Bond and Sikh Village will diverted towards Bapuji Nagar.

Suggested routes:

Motorists from Dilsukhnagar towards Mehdipatnam via Koti and DM&HS are suggested to take route via LB Nagar, Uppal, Tarnaka, Secunderabad or via LB Nagar, Chandrayangutta, Aramghar, Attapur, Mehdipatnam.

Likewise, motorists from Lakdi-ka-pul towards Secunderabad Station or Uppal are suggested to take route via VV Statue, Somajiguda, Greenlands, Begumpet Fly Over, Prakashnagar Fly Over, Paradise Flyover and after getting down here commuters may take left turn to JBS or right turn to Secunderabad Station Or straight towards St. John Rotary for Uppal.

Citizens are requested to avoid the procession routes and advised to plan commuting in the suggested routes. The Hyderabad Traffic Control Room (040 2785 2482) and Traffic Help Line (9010203626) will be available for any travel information. Any inconvenience in the commuting may be reported through social media platforms, Traffic Control Room and Traffic Help Line. (Twitterhandle: https://twitter.com/HYDTP and Facebook handle: https:// facebook.com/HYDTP/). The Traffic diversions/closures of roads will be removed/opened once the tail end of the procession crosses particular points.