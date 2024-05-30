Traffic advisory issued for Friday’s Telangana State Formation Day rehearsals

Between 9 am and 10 am at Gun Park AR Petrol Pump: Traffic coming from Nampally T Junction intending to go towards Ravindra Bharathi will not be allowed and will be diverted at AR Petrol Pump towards BJR Statue.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 May 2024, 10:34 PM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police issued a traffic advisory for Friday in view of dress rehearsals for Telangana State Formation Day program. The traffic restrictions will be imposed in different parts of the city.

Between 10 am and 11 am at Parade Grounds Secunderabad: When the VVIP Convoy passes through the CTO junction and Plaza junction the traffic will be stopped for a while and will be allowed to go after VIP convoy passes.

Between 7 pm to 9 pm at Tank Bund: Traffic coming from Ranigunj and RP Road intending to go towards upper Tank Bund will not be allowed and will be diverted at Karbala junction towards Bible House, Kavadiguda and Lower Tank Bund At Old Ambedkar Statue: Traffic coming from Iqbal Minar and Liberty intending to go towards Upper Tank Bund will not be allowed and should take Telugu Talli flyover towards Lower Tank Bund, Kavadiguda, Bible House and Karbala Junction.

TRAFFIC CONGESTION AREAS TO BE AVOIDED:

The traffic police asked the citizens to avoid following junctions where traffic congestion is expected – Ravindra Bharathi, AR Petrol Pump, Iqbal Minar, Telugu Thalli junction, Upper Tank Bund, Old Ambedkar Statue, Karbala junction, Bible House, CTO junction, Plaza junction, SBI junction and 12) Tivoli junction.