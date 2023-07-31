| Traffic Restrictions Imposed Near Parade Grounds For Abvp Meeting On Tuesday

Traffic Restrictions imposed near Parade Grounds for ABVP Meeting on Tuesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:21 PM, Mon - 31 July 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police announced traffic restrictions in and around Parade Grounds Secunderabad from 2 pm to 7 pm in view of Akhla Bhartiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) meeting on Tuesday.

The traffic police advised the general public to avoid roads towards Parade Grounds, Secunderabad and surrounding roads of Parade Ground. The main road between Tivoli cross – roads to Plaza X-roads will also be closed.

General passengers who are intending to travel by evening trains of Secunderabad Railway Station and JBS are requested to start early to reach railway station in time.

Traffic congestions are expected at Chilakalguda X roads, Alugaddabai X roads, Sangeeth X roads, YMCA X roads, Patny X roads, SBH X roads, Plaza, CTO Junction, Brookbond junction, Tivoli Junction, Sweekar Upakar junction, Secunderabad Club, Trimulgherry X roads, Tankbund X roads, Diamond Point, Bowenpally X roads and Rasoolpura, Begumpet.