Revanth Reddy to take oath as CM at 1.04 pm on Thursday

All the 64 Congress MLAs handed over a letter with their signatures to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan supporting his candidature to the Chief Minister's post.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:25 PM, Wed - 6 December 23

Hyderabad: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy will swear-in as the new Chief Minister of Telangana State at LB Stadium at 1.04 pm on Thursday. All the 64 Congress MLAs handed over a letter with their signatures to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan supporting his candidature to the Chief Minister’s post.

Though the swearing-in ceremony was scheduled to be held at 10.28 am earlier, the time has been changed to make fool-proof arrangements as a large number of VVIP invitees are expected to attend the ceremony. Revanth Reddy had personally invited UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, AICC president Mallikharjun Kharge, senior leaders Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal and other AICC functionaries in Delhi.

Further, the invitations for the event have been sent to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shiva Kumar, Telangana former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu among others. The families of Telangana martyrs along with civil society leaders Prof Haragopal, Gade Innaiah, TJS president M Kodandaram and other organisations which took part in the Telangana movement, also have been invited for the ceremony.

Chief Secretary A Shanti Kumari, DGP Ravi Gupta and other senior officials along with Congress MLA Ponnam Prabhakar, senior leaders Mallu Ravi, Anjan Kumar Yadav and others, are overseeing the arrangements. With more than one lakh people expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony, the officials are making seating arrangements for at least 30,000 invitees inside the LB Stadium. LED screens will be erected inside and outside the stadium for the people.

Earlier, a Congress delegation led by TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan this afternoon and presented the letter declaring the election of Revanth Reddy as the Congress Legislative Party leader. They urged the Governor to invite the Congress party to form the new government in Telangana.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi who spent nearly 50 minutes with Revanth Reddy at the former’s residence to discuss the way forward, took to social media platform X and congratulated him. “Congratulations to Telangana’s CM Designate, @revanth_anumula. Under his leadership, the Congress govt will fulfill all its Guarantees to the people of Telangana and build a Prajala Sarkar (sic),” he posted.