Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad on Monday in view of President’s visit

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:43 PM, Sun - 17 December 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: The traffic police issued an advisory in view of the visit of President of India, Droupadi Murmu, to Rashtrapathi Nilayam on Monday.

The traffic diversions will be in place between 5.30 pm and 6.45 pm on the Hakimpet Air force Station Y Junction, Bollarum Check Post, Navy Junction, Yapral Road, Helipad Y Junction, Bison Gate and Lothukunta T Junction road stretch.

The traffic police urged the citizens to take note of the above programme and plan their movements.