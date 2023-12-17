Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad on Monday in view of President’s visit

The traffic police urged the citizens to take note of the programme and plan their movements
Hyderabad: The traffic police issued an advisory in view of the visit of President of India, Droupadi Murmu, to Rashtrapathi Nilayam on Monday.
The traffic diversions will be in place between 5.30 pm and 6.45 pm on the Hakimpet Air force Station Y Junction, Bollarum Check Post, Navy Junction, Yapral Road, Helipad Y Junction, Bison Gate and Lothukunta T Junction road stretch.
The traffic police urged the citizens to take note of the above programme and plan their movements.