| Traffic Signals Islands Cctv Cameras To Be Installed In All Town Of Ramagundam Commissionerate Limits Cp

Traffic signals, islands, CCTV cameras to be installed in all town of Ramagundam commissionerate limits: CP

CP examined places at Kunaram crossroads, Kaman chowk, Ayyappa temple, bus stand and Manthani flyover in Peddapalli town on Monday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 August 2024, 07:21 PM

Ramagundam Police Commissioner M Srinivasulu examing places for traffic signals in Peddapalli town on Monday.

Peddpalli: Ramagundam Police Commissioner M Srinivasulu informed to establish traffic signals, islands and CCTV cameras on all main roads passing through the different towns falls under commissionerate limits.

In the wake of an increase in the number of vehicles and road accidents due to heavy traffic, the commissionerate officials have taken the decision, he informed and hoped that the new initiative would help for traffic regulation and management.

CP examined places at Kunaram crossroads, Kaman chowk, Ayyappa temple, bus stand and Manthani flyover in Peddapalli town on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivasulu informed that National Highway Authority of India, Revenue, Municipal, Panchayat Raj, R&B and police officials were collecting the comprehensive details of roads including blackspots, road crossing and others.

As part of it, he examined places in Peddapalli town.