Trailer of Sohel-starrer ‘Lucky Lakshman’ unveiled

Ahead of the film’s theatrical release on December 30, its just-released trailer gives us a peek into the movie

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:51 PM, Tue - 27 December 22

Hyderabad: ‘Bigg Boss Telugu’ fame Sohel is playing a well-written character in ‘Lucky Lakshman’. The out-and-out family entertainer stars Mokksha as the female lead. Producer Haritha Gogineni and director AR Abhi are saying that the mix of entertainment and emotions is the film’s biggest USP.

Ahead of the film’s theatrical release on December 30, its just-released trailer gives us a peek into the movie. Sohel plays a middle-class youngster who wants to get rich by impressing the daughter of some or the other millionaire. He woos them, flirts with them, and marvels at the prospect of romancing with them. What happens when he eventually impresses a girl?

The trailer shows that Sohel’s performance is going to be enjoyable. He leads the show with fun and also does emotional scenes with ease.

Check out the trailer here:



Producer Haritha Gogineni said that the film tries to show whether money is more important in our life than the love of parents and a true soulmate. “When our movie is released on December 30, the audience will see for themselves how well Sohel has performed. We are excited to bring before the audience a very good film,” she added.

Hero Sohel said that the recently-released teaser has been a big hit. “And now, the trailer is also being embraced by the audience. I hope my efforts are going to have a pay-off in theatres. ‘Lucky Lakshman’ will surely entertain one and all,” he added.

Director AR Abhi said that he is extremely happy to see that the trailer has been received so well, much like the teaser. “Our film is going to leave you in splits. It’s going to immerse you in its emotions and content. Sohel is surely going to prove himself as a promising lead actor,” he added.

The film also casts Devi Prasad, Raja Ravindra, Sameer, Kadambari Kiran, Shani Salmon, Sridevi Kumar, Ameen, Anurag, Raccha Ravi, Jabardasth Karthik, Jabardasth Geethu Royal, and Yadam Raju of ‘Royal Comedy Stars’ fame, among others. While Anup Rubens composed the music, I Andrew handled the cinematography.