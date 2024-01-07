Trailer release of Mahesh Babu’s ‘Guntur Kaaram’ announced, check out

As the movie gears up for its theatrical release in just 5 days on Jan 12, fans have been eagerly awaiting this trailer.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:38 PM, Sun - 7 January 24

Hyderabad: Great news for all Superstar Mahesh Babu fans! The makers of his upcoming movie, ‘Guntur Kaaram,’ have announced the trailers’ release date and time.

The trailer will be unveiled this Sunday at 09:09 PM, with the makers using ‘X’ platforms to share this exciting news.

Over the past few days, movie enthusiasts have shown immense anticipation on social media platforms regarding the release date.

Notably, the pre-release event of ‘Guntur Kaaram’ was cancelled a couple of days ago due to security issues.