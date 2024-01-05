Mahesh Babu’s ‘Guntur Kaaram’ pre-release event cancelled over security concerns

The production house, 'Haarika & Hassine Creations,' officially confirmed the cancellation on 'X,' formerly known as Twitter.

Updated On - 09:12 PM, Fri - 5 January 24

Hyderabad: The pre-release event for the Mahesh Babu-starrer ‘Guntur Kaaram‘ scheduled for January 6 has been cancelled due to security concerns.

Apologising to fans, the makers cited difficulties in obtaining necessary security permissions for the smooth conduct of the event. They assured that a new date for the event will be announced soon.

“Despite our best efforts, due to unforeseen circumstances and security permission issues, the highly anticipated #GunturKaaram pre-release event on January 6, 2024, stands cancelled. We sincerely apologize for this announcement. The new event date and venue will be announced shortly. Stay tuned,” read the post on Haarika & Hassine Creations ‘X’ handle.

Arrangements were being made by the film producers to organise the event on a grand scale at the Yousufguda Police Lines ground on Saturday. However, the West Zone police refused to give permission as it was not possible to provide security.

In the wake of the recent law and order issues during the ‘Bigg Boss’ finale, the police are learnt to have denied permission due to the security concerns.