Train to Siddipet, a dream come true

The long-cherished dream of the Siddipet people of traveling by train between Secunderabad and Siddipet will be realised by Tuesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:45 PM, Mon - 2 October 23

File Photo

Siddipet: The long-cherished dream of the Siddipet people of traveling by train between Secunderabad and Siddipet will be realised by Tuesday. As part of the connecting Siddipet-Siricilla-Gajwel and many other towns and villages with Secunderabad, the South Central Railway (SCR) had grounded the works of the Manoharabad to Kothpally Railway line in 2019.

An old railway track was there until Manoharabad in Medak from where the newline was laid. The 151.36 KM railway line with a proposed budget of Rs 1,160 crore was nearing completion. The works of the new railway track (77-KM) were completed up to Siddipet town.

Since the works till Gajwel were completed in 2022, the SCR was already operating goods trains to Gajwel to transport the fertilisers here. After the inauguration of the new railway line in a virtual mode by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his Nizamabad public meeting on Tuesday, the first rain will chug into Siddipet from Secunderabad.

Speaking at a programme in Dubbaka on Monday, Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said the SCR had agreed to operate trains from Sididpet to Bangalore and Tirupati shortly. He has said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has made some special efforts to complete the works soon.

Initially, the SCR will operate two trains between Siddipet and Secunderabad. The distance between these stations was 116 km. The journey will take about three hours. The fare would be Rs 60 which is nearly 50 per cent less than RTC bus fare. Meanwhile, the Siddipet railway station and other stations en route were being colourfully illuminated ahead of train facility inauguration.

