Telangana: New projects set to transform Gajwel

A 100-bed Mother and Child Care Hospital (MCCH) was built in the heart of the Gajwel town while an ultra-modern bus station was also constructed

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 09:26 PM, Mon - 2 October 23

Gajwel Ring Road is ready for inauguration.

Siddipet: Gajwel Constituency represented by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, will get a facelift as a host of the development works are ready for inauguration.

A 100-bed Mother and Child Care Hospital (MCCH) was built in the heart of the Gajwel town while an ultra-modern bus station was also constructed. The Road and Buildings department had completed the construction of a 21.92-km long road around Gajwel town. The State government had spent Rs 233 crore on the Gajwel Ring Road project. The ring road not only eased traffic congestion in and around Gajwel town, but also helped the town develop systematically.

Gajwel Inspector Amireddy Jan Reddy has said that the diversion of the traffic from Gajwel had restricted the road accident rate in the town. While the 6.4-km road was developed into a six-lane road, the remaining stretch was developed into a four-lane road. The road has 12 beautifully designed junctions and trees were planted along the road, on the road medians and also at junctions apart from laying landscape garden at junctions.

The MCCH Hospital was built by spending Rs 27.35 crore in G 2 mode. The facility will help the Gajwel and people from neighboring mandals get free treatment for children. The RTC bus station was constructed with Rs 6.37 crore. Since the town already has many facilities such as an Integrated Market, Integrated Office Complex, Urban Park, and many others, these two facilities will further ease the life for people besides making it the best livable town. The works of Under Ground Drainage works, Padmashali Bhavan and others were also completed. Marketing Committee Chairman Gajwel, Madasu Srinivas has said Gajwel town and the entire Consitutency underwent a transformation post Telangana creation.

Srinivas has thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for giving priority to Gajwel in development, Finance Minister T Harish Rao is likely to inaugurate all these facilities shortly.