Cops all set for polls in in Jagtial: SP

Tight security arrangements have been made by deploying 2,247 personnel from district and central armed forces, informed Superintendent of Police, Sunpreet Singh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 May 2024, 08:00 PM

Jagtial SP Sunpreet Singh

Jagtial: Superintendent of Police, Sunpreet Singh informed that so far, cash and material worth Rs 3.97 crore were seized as part of implementation of model code of conduct in the district.

Besides Rs 2.21 crore in cash, 2,769 litres of liquor (worth Rs 14.43 lakh) 1.506 kg of gold (Rs.90 lakh), 15.81 kg of ganja (Rs.3.95 lakh) and other material worth Rs.67.45 lakh were sized while checking vehicles in different parts of the district, the SP said on Friday.

Stating that elaborate arrangements were made for the Lok Sabha polls, he said the police were coordinating with all other departments to conduct the polls ensuring that voters exercised their franchise in a peaceful manner and without any difficulty. Tight security arrangements have been made by deploying 2,247 personnel from district and central armed forces.

Out of 927 polling stations across the district, 120 were identified as sensitive stations. There were 8,19,838 voters in the district. While 3,92,257 were men, 4,27,546 were women and 35 were transgender. So far, a total 612 people were bound over. People with previous records of involvement in electoral crimes and their supporters as well as rowdy sheeters were also bound over. A total of 246 non-bailable warrants (NBW) were executed. Since the model code came into force, six election code violation cases were registered. 45 licensed weapons were deposited with the police, he info