Trains cancelled due to non-interlocking works at Rourkela station

Because of non-interlocking working in connection with 3rd line works at Rourkela station over South Eastern Railway, some of the trains have been cancelled, including Train No.03253 Patna–Secunderabad on October 2, 4, 9 and 11.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:17 PM, Sun - 1 October 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Due to non-interlocking working in connection with 3rd line works at Rourkela station over South Eastern Railway, some of the trains have been cancelled.

The cancelled trains include Train No.03253 Patna–Secunderabad on October 2, 4, 9 and 11, Train No. 07052 Raxaul–Secunderabad on October 3, Train No.03358 Coimbatore–Barauni on October 4 and 11, Train No.07255 Hyderabad–Patna on October 4 and 11, Train No. 07256 Secunderabad– Patna on October 6 and 13 and Train No.03357 Barauni–Coimbatore on October 7 and 14.