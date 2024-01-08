ACB arrests Transco Assistant Engineer for accepting bribe in Kamareddy

According to reports, AE Raju, working at 33/11 KV sub-station, demanded bribes from contract driver Bhairav Swamy
Kamareddy: The sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday arrested a Transco Assistant Engineer (AE) while he was accepting a bribe of Rs. 12,500 from a contract driver.
According to reports, AE Raju, working at 33/11 KV sub-station, demanded bribes from contract driver Bhairav Swamy. An enraged Swamy approached the ACB officials and as per their instructions he agreed to pay Raju Rs. 12,500. As planned Raju was caught while accepting the bribe in his chamber by the ACB officials.
A case has been registered and investigation is underway.