ACB arrests Transco Assistant Engineer for accepting bribe in Kamareddy

According to reports, AE Raju, working at 33/11 KV sub-station, demanded bribes from contract driver Bhairav Swamy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 January 2024, 08:42 PM

Representational Image

Kamareddy: The sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday arrested a Transco Assistant Engineer (AE) while he was accepting a bribe of Rs. 12,500 from a contract driver.

According to reports, AE Raju, working at 33/11 KV sub-station, demanded bribes from contract driver Bhairav Swamy. An enraged Swamy approached the ACB officials and as per their instructions he agreed to pay Raju Rs. 12,500. As planned Raju was caught while accepting the bribe in his chamber by the ACB officials.

Also Read Industries GM Srinivas caught taking bribe in Bhupalpally

A case has been registered and investigation is underway.