Travis Head suffers fracture in left hand, raising World Cup concerns for Australia

Australia can suffer a big blow in their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup campaign as their star batter Travis Head was forced to retire hurt during the fourth ODI

By ANI Published Date - 09:00 AM, Sat - 16 September 23

Centurion: Australia can suffer a big blow in their ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup campaign as their star batter Travis Head was forced to retire hurt during the fourth ODI against South Africa at Centurion on Friday.

Australia are waiting to see whether Head will be fit in time to play at the World Cup as head coach Andrew McDonald confirmed after the game that the left-hander had picked up a fracture.

“It’s a confirmed fracture,” McDonald said as quoted by ICC. “As to the nature of what sort of time frame that lends itself to, that will be assessed tomorrow.

“I think he’s going to go in for more scans tomorrow to get a detail of that, then we’ll work out the management of it from there. I’m not a medical person but I think it’s a bit higher up than the finger itself…it’s in a joint (in the hand) somewhere. Fingers crossed with the World Cup fast approaching,” McDonald added.

Head has been included in Australia’s preliminary 15-player squad for the World Cup and the 29-year-old could be facing a race against time to be fit for his side’s opening match of the tournament against host India in Chennai on October 8.

Teams competing at the World Cup have until September 28 to submit their final 15-player squads to the ICC for the tournament and changes can only be made after that date with permission from event organisers.

If Head is ruled out then Australia have few options to replace him, with Test star Marnus Labuschagne and hard-hitting all-rounder Tim David among the leading candidates.